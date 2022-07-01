MIAMI-DADE
Fire on the Fourth Festival – Miami Beach
Fireworks and Concert – Lummus Park (Miami Beach)
July 4th Celebration – Tropical Park
July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza – Coral Gables
4th of July Drive-In Fireworks Show – Miami Gardens
Race to the 4th! Independence Day Celebration – Homestead
Fourth Of July Concert & Fireworks Show – Miami Lakes
Independence Day Celebration – Hialeah
BROWARD
4th of July Spectacular w/ free concert by The B-52s – Fort Lauderdale
4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza – Pompano Beach
Patriotic Splash Swim Party & All-American Celebration – Tamarac
4th of July Celebration – Deerfield Beach
Fireworks by Grucci – Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
