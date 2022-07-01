MIAMI-DADE

Fire on the Fourth Festival – Miami Beach

Fireworks and Concert – Lummus Park (Miami Beach)

July 4th Celebration – Tropical Park

July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza – Coral Gables

4th of July Drive-In Fireworks Show – Miami Gardens

Race to the 4th! Independence Day Celebration – Homestead

Fourth Of July Concert & Fireworks Show – Miami Lakes

Independence Day Celebration – Hialeah

BROWARD

4th of July Spectacular w/ free concert by The B-52s – Fort Lauderdale

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza – Pompano Beach

Patriotic Splash Swim Party & All-American Celebration – Tamarac

4th of July Celebration – Deerfield Beach

Fun on the Fourth – Davie

Fireworks by Grucci – Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

