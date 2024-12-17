WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A week after charges were announced against two luxury real estate brokers and their brother, a fourth person connected to an alleged decades long sex trafficking case, spanning running from New York City to Miami is set to surrender Wednesday, police say.

Ohad Fisherman, a real estate broker, is now facing sexual assault charges related to a 2016 New Years Eve incident involving Oren and Alon Alexander.

According to court documents, Fisherman held down the victim while the brothers took turns sexually assaulting her.

The Alexander twins appeared in state court Friday in Miami where they were granted bail, only for them to be eventually turned over to the feds.

They’re also charged in a parallel federal case, alleging decades long sex trafficking case spanning from New York City to Miami.

Their older brother, Tal Alexander, charged only in that federal case, was denied bail on Friday.

A federal judge called Tal a flight risk, saying he could intimate witnesses of flee the country to Israel.

The judge’s ruling means it’s likely Oren and Alon Alexander wouldn’t be able to get out jail either before their trial.

“One risk of flight and two, danger to the community. And I did not think the government met that burden at all. Obviously, the judge thought differently, so here we are,” said an attorney.

The brothers are accused of drugging and raping dozens of women over the course of years. Oren Alexander is facing three separate state charges, while Alon alexander is facing only one state charge.

One of the alleged victims spoke with 7News exclusively, but asked to remain anonymous, as she recounted a 2013 date with Oren that she said turned into a nightmare.

“He threw himself at me, he started being very rough,” said the woman. “First I was in shock, and then I was in fighting mode, and I couldn’t get him off of me. I was trying to get him off of me, yelling, but he didn’t listen, and the attack went on.”

And so now, she waits for justice.

“They will pay for what they done,” she said.

During a federal hearing for Tal Alexander, the persecutors said that a wave of new victims have come forward since the brothers arrest.

As for Fisherman, he’s said to be to arriving in country Tuesday from celebrating his honeymoon in Japan. He will turn himself in Wednesday and will be arraigned before a judge at 9:00a.m.

