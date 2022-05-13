WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another corrections officer has been put behind bars in South Florida after the fatal beating of an inmate.

Jeremy Godbolt has been extradited to the jail in West Miami-Dade.

He was not granted bond.

He was arrested in April at Los Angeles International Airport on charges that include second-degree murder.

Investigators said he and three other officers handcuffed and severely beat the inmate after he threw urine on an officer, in February.

The 60-year-old inmate was later found dead in the back of a transport van.

