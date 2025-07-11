DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a fourth suspect who, they said, was involved in snatching more than 200 pounds of mail from dozens of mailboxes in a Doral community.

Surveillance video shows the thieves, seen dressed in black hoodies, black pants and gloves, as they broke into dozens of mailboxes at Pinnacle at Park Central, an upscale community with lots of security.

In May, authorities arrested three of the suspects seen in that video.

On Thursday, Doral Police arrested Antwan McClain, 44, saying he was the fourth mailbox bandit captured on the security footage.

Authorities believe the group was looking for people’s personal information, possibly including tax returns.

McClain has been charged with grand theft and fraudulent use of a personal ID.

