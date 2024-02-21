MIAMI (WSVN) - A 49-year-old man accused of an arson attack appeared in court.

Maike Celestrin was visibly upset in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer during his bond court appearance, Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect lashed out at the end of his hearing, seeming to dispute the charges.

He faces a second-degree arson charge.

According to City of Miami Police, Celestrin started a fire on Tuesday night near the gas pumps of an Exxon located on West Flagler Street and 71st Avenue in Miami. The fire caused over $1,000 in damages.

Police were able to extinguish the flames using a fire extinguisher and arrested the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

