MIAMI (WSVN) - A 49-year-old man accused of an arson attack appeared in court.

Maike Celestrin was visibly upset in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer during his bond court appearance, Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect lashed out at the end of his hearing, seeming to dispute the charges.

He faces a second-degree arson charge.

According to City of Miami Police, Celestrin started a fire on Tuesday night near the gas pumps of an Exxon located on West Flagler Street and 71st Avenue in Miami. The fire caused over $1,000 in damages.

Police were able to extinguish the flames using a fire extinguisher and arrested the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox