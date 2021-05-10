48-year-old woman who went missing in North Miami Beach found safe

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who went missing in North Miami Beach has been safely located, police said..

Miriam Herrera, 48, had been last seen driving away from her home in her Volkswagen Jetta near Northeast 14th Avenue and 175th Street, three weeks ago.

She had been last seen wearing a crop top and leggings, and she has tattoos on her lower back and stomach.

Police said Herrera has a history of mental illness.

**** Update Miss Miriam Herrera has been located*** — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 11, 2021

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police confirmed she was found safe.

