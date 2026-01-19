COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Punita Kevala Frey was last seen in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove on Jan. 6.

Frey, 48, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black pants and a black baseball cap.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective N. Scott, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or svu@miami-police.org.

