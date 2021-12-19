MIAMI (WSVN) - Forty-eight guests and crew members on board a Royal Caribbean ship that docked at PortMiami earlier this weekend have tested positive for COVID-19, the cruise line said.

The Symphony of the Seas docked at PortMiami on Saturday with the confirmed cases out of 6.091 people on board the vessel, according to a statement issued Sunday.

In the statement, a spokesperson wrote the Symphony of the Seas had set sail Dec. 11 “with 95% of the onboard community fully vaccinated, and 98% of those that tested positive were fully vaccinated.”

Officials said those who tested positive “quickly went into quarantine,” adding that they “were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health.”

Officials indicated that four of the 48 confirmed cases “includes four additional close contacts that were identified as COVID-19 positive at the end of the voyage.”

The statement goes on to say that six of those who tested positive for the virus “disembarked earlier in the cruise and were transported home.”

Officials said the cruise ship’s itinerary was not impacted, and that “all crew are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested weekly.”

