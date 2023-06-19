MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man baring it all on Miami beach and it wasn’t just to get an even tan.

Police said he was caught stealing when he made a run for the water.

Now he’s facing some serious charges.

7’s Sheldon Fox has the exclusive.

You’re watching one of the weirdest takedowns you’ll ever see

Body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7news shows the wild reeling in of a big, buck-naked man accused of aggravated battery on an officer.

The battery on civilians and other charges connected to when cops said, he is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs around 300 pounds gentleman attempted to steal a Jetski in the area of 23rd Street and the beach on April 2.

“Do you wanna go on a boat ride?,” said Marine Patrol from the boat.

One of the first official views of the suspect from Miami Beach Marine Patrol.

The move here was to try convincing him out of the water.

“Where you want to go, bro, I’ll take you,” said Marine Patrol.

Splashing and singing in Hebrew, he doesn’t want to get out.

An arrest form said that he gave officers his middle fingers and while in his birthday suit kept facing the public including children.

In full view, a big crowd was watching him from the sand.

Good samaritans began to close in, as police waited at the shoreline.

They get him under control to cheers from the crowd.

Beach police took it from there, though not without a fight.

“Put your hands behind your back,” said the Miami Beach Police Officer.

“Stop resisting! Stop resisting!!”, said the Officers while arresting him.

Officers said a policewoman was kicked in her face during the violent struggle, which took four cops who eventually carried him off.

Before he’s wheeled to where fire rescue waited.

“One second! One second! One second, give me a second give me a second please, I’m going nowhere, I’m naked,” said Yacov Levi.

Telling cops he was hurt

Yacov Levi is 47-year-old and finally agreed to get medical help.

After he went to the hospital, he would end up jailed and charged.

Cops also charged him with assault, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting arrest and giving a false name, and other offenses.

