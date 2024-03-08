HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT unit took a man into custody after, police said, he barricaded himself inside a mobile home in Hialeah for hours.

Hialeah Police units responded to the residence, located in the area of East 17th Street and Sixth Avenue, Friday morning.

According to investigators, the individual was contained within a residence, surrounded by SWAT personnel.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers were seen surrounding the home and on the roofs of neighboring homes.

The suspect was later identified as 46-year-old Jordan Coviac.

Residents were told to evacuate their home as police continued to investigate.

7News spoke to one family in the area who were woken up by police and told to leave.

“We only felt the police knocking on doors and windows of our home ans telling us to get out, to get in our cars and get out,” said Lissandra Bacallao through a translator. “We were evacuated, and we have been in the car since 5 a.m., not able to go to work. It’s just been a mess.”

Nearby homeowners said the suspect first tried to enter their home with a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what led to the man barricading himself.

The charges he may face were not disclosed.

