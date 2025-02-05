MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police announced they have arrested 46-year-old Lamont Collins who is accused of fatally stabbing another man inside a trolley in Miami.

Police said around 2:30p.m. Tuesday, on Northeast 29th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Collins was standing at the front of the trolley’s exit door, simultaneously the victim, 49-year-old Adolf Bailey, was walking from back of the trolley to get off at the stop.

Collins noticed Bailey and charged at him, telling him to back off.

There was a brief exchange of words, in which prompted Collins to pull of a knife.

In surveillance footage assessed by police, the driver of the trolley parked the vehicle in the middle of the road and attempted to de-escalate the situation between the two men.

Collins became irate again screaming “I am not a coward. I’d rather die than go to jail.”

The two began arguing again but this time it escalated to a physical altercation in which both men exchanged several blows to each other.

Collins pulled out his knife again and began to stab Bailey repeatedly. To no avail, Bailey tried to shield himself by putting up his hands.

The men tussled and fell on a trolley seat where Collins continued to stab Bailey.

Bailey eventually stubbled to the walkway of the trolley where Bailey stood over him and stabbed him several more times even as the victim laid defenseless on the ground.

Collins then fled the area, but he was apprehend a short time after.

Video, shared on social media, showed Bailey running away, holding what appears to be a knife in his hand.

A witness said she saw the steps of the trolley covered in blood.

Another witness, Ricardo Sanchez, said he saw the victim stumbling out of the trolley and fall to the ground.

“I pretty much saw the guy already dead on the floor. I don’t know if he was dead, but he was already on the floor. I saw everyone outside waiting, the commotion. At first, I’m thinking ‘Oh, maybe he got hit,’ cause I saw a scooter too but then I saw all the blood,” said Sanchez.

Bailey was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Collins is in jail and is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday, where he will be denied bond.

