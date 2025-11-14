MIAMI (WSVN) - An alleged church vandal appeared in front of a judge on Friday.

Detectives say 45-year-old Jennifer Reese was seen by an on-duty officer throwing rocks at the window of the Principe De Paz Lutheran church located near West Flagler Street and 63rd Court in Miami on Thursday.

Reese allegedly threw two rocks, with one of them shattering the glass of the church window, before the officer issued loud verbal commands while holding his Taser toward her to make her stop.

She was immediately taken into custody and faces one count of criminal mischief.

She’s being held on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.