MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested and identified a suspect who, they believe, is responsible for the fatal wrong way crash that ended in the death of an Florida International University graduate.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Sunshine Renae Perez was the driver of a Honda Element that was traveling against traffic on east of Red Road, early January.

She was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, months after allegedly causing the deadly crash. She is accused of driving drunk.

According to the arrest warrant, Renae Perez had “physical control of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more.”

The victim, 23-year-old Ezequiel Urrutia, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Honda Civic when the head-on collision occurred.

Urrutia was a firefighter and recent graduate of FIU.

In a heartfelt ceremony, Miami Dade College honored Urrutia by presenting the Zeke Urrutia Firefighter Scholarship to support future firefighters who share his dedication to serving others. If you would like to donate to the scholarship, click here.

After getting news of Renae Perez’s death, Urrutia’s family released a brief statement that read: “Our son, Zeke, is smiling from heaven today.”

Renae Perez faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence manslaughter, reckless driving, and vehicular homicide.

