MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police report a woman was arrested after sending bomb threats to a local church.

The suspect, Suhail Apiou, is under arrest for allegedly making threats via voicemail and email to Saint Martha’s Catholic Church and Parish in Miami Shores.

The church was forced to evacuate but no injuries were reported.

Police say Apiou, 45, has been Baker Acted in the past.

