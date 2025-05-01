FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of killing an FIU graduate in a wrong-way crash in Miramar appeared in bond court Thursday.

45-year-old Sunshine Perez was transferred from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to Broward County Jail on Wednesday, months after allegedly causing the deadly crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Ezequiel Urrutia in January.

Ezequiel’s mother, Tiffany Urrutia, appeared in court via Zoom, heartbroken, speaking on his behalf and asking the judge that Perez be held without bond.

“I am Ezequiel Urrutia’s mother. Affectionately known as Zeke. He was tragically and senselessly taken from this world by the actions of Sunshine Perez, who chose to drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” she said. “Zeke was my only son. He was my heart. He was my purpose. He was my everything. His life was stolen in an instant.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the victim was behind the wheel of a 2016 Honda Civic when Perez, the driver of the 2010 Honda Element, that was traveling against traffic on the Turnpike east of Red Road in Miramar, slammed into him head-on.

Perez was driving while impaired, according to FHP, she had “physical control of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more” when the head-on collision occurred.

Urrutia was an aspiring firefighter. In honor of him, his family partnered up with Miami Dade College Fire Academy and the Miami Dade College Foundation to create the Zeke Urrutia Firefighter Scholarship that will support future firefighters who share Urrutia’s dedication to serving others.

Perez is facing two counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI causing property damage, and two counts of reckless driving causing property damage.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.