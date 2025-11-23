SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged with murder after a dispute turned deadly in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from Nov. 14 shows the man taunting a woman before they walk out of frame.

According to police, the two got into a physical altercation that lead to the woman being pushed to the ground, where she hit her head.

Officers then found the victim lying under the Metrorail the next morning and ruled her death to be a homicide.

Police arrested 45-year-old Jorge Gomez, who is now charged with second degree murder.

Gomez appeared in court Friday afternoon and is being held without bond.

Gomez confessed on his own to officers said Police.

