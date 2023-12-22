ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard repatriated 45 Cuban migrants on Friday after they were caught off Islamorada

The migrants were seen around 1 p.m. on Dec.11 about 40 miles southeast of Islamorada by Coast Guard officials.

Officials picked up the migrants aboard a Coast Guard cutter and gave them food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

“The Coast Guard and our Homeland Security Task Force Southeast partners will continue to patrol the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona passages throughout the holiday season to deter and interdict unlawful maritime migration attempts,” said Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs officer. “Anyone attempting to unlawfully immigrate to the United States by sea will be repatriated to their country of origin or departure. Do not take to the sea; use safe and lawful pathways.”

So far in fiscal year 2024, which began Oct.1, the Coast Guard said their crews have repatriated 125 migrants to Cuba.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.