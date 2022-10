KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen Cuban migrants were stopped after making landfall on Key Biscayne on rustic boats.

Border Patrol agents and local partners responded to three landings involving 43 migrants total, Friday morning.

Each event involved the same type of vessel.

U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating these landings.

