MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a bar employee and making racially charged remarks at Norman’s Tavern in Miami Beach, according to police.

Michael Nixon, 42, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested on Sunday and charged with battery with prejudice, criminal mischief, defrauding an innkeeper and disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest report, Nixon began yelling profanities at a bartender and refused to pay his $130.81 bar tab.

When the manager intervened, Nixon allegedly knocked over a glass and made offensive comments, including, “Hola, English motherf*****, I live in America, you speak English,” and, “Fing Trump is going to deport your a**.”

Nixon then punched another employee in the face, though that employee declined to press charges, the report states. CCTV footage showed patrons and staff stopping their activities, with some leaving the area out of fear for their safety, according to the report.

Nixon left the bar before officers arrived but later returned to the scene, where he was taken into custody without incident.

