41-year-old man missing from Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help locating 41-year-old Eduardo Espino.

He went missing from the 12200 block of Southwest 100th Street, Saturday.

According to police, Espino has not contacted any of his friends or family since he disappeared.

Espino is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and black pants with white stripes down the sides.

If you have any information regarding Espino’s whereabouts, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

