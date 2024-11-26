NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Videos posted to social media by a man who was arrested after he rammed his truck into police cruisers showed him previously threatening law enforcement.

41-year-old Kevin Prater is facing a slew of charges, which includes seven counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

One of those menacing messages that Prater posted had the title “Florida Department of Corrections in Miami Florida, this is for you and all police departments. You have been warned.”

Other messages included “You want to meet God, you want to meet your maker? Put this [expletive] to the test again you [expletive] cracker” and “I hope you cherish your life and your job because I’m going to ruin both of them for you the next time you do this.”

According to police, those online threats against law enforcement officers and others are what led to an encounter on Nov. 20.

During that day in Northwest Miami-Dade, officers tried stopping Prater near his home but he didn’t comply.

Cellphone and police body camera video showed the driver of a white truck trying to ram his way out of a tight spot and away from police, which put the lives of officers in danger.

After that was over, police explained that Prater was wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“A plethora of crimes to include extortion, aggravated stalking and written threats to kill a law enforcement officer, ” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin.

During their investigation, it was revealed that Prater is also accused of threatening his own family members.

An arrest report also refers to alarming text messages, which reads “When I see her and her kids on the street, it’s going to be very unfortunate for them. They’re gonna be a lot of people that’s gonna be at her funeral, I promise.”

Prater’s long criminal history now gets even longer with the new charges he is facing.

“Aggravated stalking, written threats to kill or do bodily injury,” said a judge.

In the videos he posted on social media, Prater claimed that officers and probation officers have been harassing his family.

He addressed the allegation by saying, “Do it one more time with no warrant. Try to and there’s going to be an ambulance at this house picking you up along with all of your colleagues. So you are being informed, right now, look you, see my [expletive] face right here.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.