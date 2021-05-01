4,000-acre South Miami-Dade brush fire 55% contained

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive brush fire battle continues this weekend in South Miami-Dade.

As of Saturday night, the blaze has covered more than 4,000 acres and is about 55% contained.

The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon along Southwest 137th Avenue and 360th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are still working the area.

Officials said no structures are being threatened at this time.

