SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A flock of flamingos got a visit from the vet at Zoo Miami.

Forty flamingos receoved their annual checkups, Thursday morning.

Each bird was brought to a veterinarian for their exams. They included blood tests, weight checkups and an overall evaluation.

Zoo officials said all the flamingos seem to be in good condition.

They were taken back to their habitat after the visit.

