MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in Miami that left a man dead, and now the victim’s family is making a painful plea for the motorist responsible to surrender.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the area of Southwest Ninth Avenue and Eighth Street.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not stop.

Video from a nearby dashcam shows the 40-year-old victim crossing the street, while looking down at what appears to be a cellphone, when one car passes by, almost hitting him. As the man continues crossing the road, a second car hits him.

Video shows the victim flying in the air as the car keeps on going and then turns a corner and disappears from the camera’s view.

People around the area screamed in horror and ran toward the victim.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Tomas Brito.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue took the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking with 7News hours later, Brito’s family said he had a big heart and are now left devastated and searching for answers.

“A lovely person, a big heart,” said Brito’s mother, Dulce del Pino. “Tomas has two kids; now they don’t have a father no more.”

Brito’s family said he was on his way to a nearby store to get some food.

His family can’t find the answers as to why the driver didn’t stop.

“Worst-case scenario, someone who’s heartless. Doing something like this and just taking off, like, I can’t, you know, imagine,” said family member Katia Gonzalez.

But loved ones hope the driver behind the wheel finds it in their heart to do the right thing.

“Please, I want to tell the person who killed my son, please, go to the police and say ‘I did it.’ Please,” said del Pino.

Investigators said they found a silver BMW that matches the description of the suspected car which has damages consistent with what they were looking for, abandoned in front of a home near the crash site.

However, as of late Wednesday night, the driver remains on the loose.

Police said it is only a matter of time until the driver of the car is found.

“Now we know we have the vehicle, the damage on it was consistent with the accident. So now it’s a matter of putting the driver behind the wheel and making our arrest, and he’s facing felony charges,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Police said that if the driver had stayed on the scene when the crash occurred, they wouldn’t have even gotten a ticket due to the pedestrian not being on a sidewalk while crossing the street. But since the driver left the scene and did not render aid to the victim, they are now facing serious charges.

“If that vehicle driver had stopped and stayed on the scene, he probably wouldn’t have gotten the ticket. By leaving the scene, now he’s facing felony charges,” said Vega.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.