NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is still fighting for her life after being accidentally shot.

The 4-year-old girl remains in critical condition after, police said, her even younger brother grabbed a loaded gun, and pulled the trigger.

The incident happened near Northwest 21st Avenue and 82nd Street, Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews rushed her to the hospital after officers found her suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels, a convicted felon, was in possession of the gun.

He’ll be under house arrest after posting bond.

