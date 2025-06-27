EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of a child who drowned in the backyard pool of a home in El Portal.

“156 Northwest 90 Street, four-year-old female cardiac or respiratory arrest. Possible drowning,” one dispatcher said over Broadcastify. “The complainant is advising that the juvenile is still in the pool. Says she can’t swim to get to her.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. on Friday following reports of a juvenile in cardiac arrest, with the caller stating that she can’t swim to the child.

First responders rushed to the home in the area of 156 Northwest 90th Street, pulling the child from the pool and performing life-saving measures, even as she was rushed into the doors of the hospital. Unfortunately, she would not survive.

Neighbors said they don’t know the new family living in the house, but they are heartbroken by the tragedy.

“It’s just very sad. It’s very sad for 3:00 in the morning. I really don’t know what she was doing that morning. If she was a special needs child, it’s very sad,” said one neighbor. “I immediately thought about my little nephew, because he’s special needs, but he loves to swim.

Officers roped off the home and preserved the scene, telling 7News they are awaiting the arrival of homicide sheriff’s detectives, who will take over the ongoing investigation.

The circumstances surrounding how the child ended up in the pool are currently unknown.

7News has reached out to El Portal Police for more information.

