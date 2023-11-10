NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old girl has died days after, police said, she was accidentally shot by her younger brother in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The mother of Josalyn Marie Taylor-Rolle on Thursday confirmed the death of her daughter.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the child was shot by her sibling on Sunday afternoon after he got his hands on a loaded gun that was left unattended at the family’s home near Northwest 21st Avenue and 82nd Street.

Paramedics rushed the young victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remained in critical condition until her passing.

Police identified 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels as the individual in possession of the loaded gun. Ennels, a convicted felon, is currently under house arrest after posting bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family. Click here if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.