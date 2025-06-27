EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has died after drowning in the pool at a home in El Portal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. on Friday following reports of a juvenile in cardiac arrest, with the caller stating that she can’t swim to the child.

“156 Northwest 90 Street, four-year-old female cardiac or respiratory arrest. Possible drowning,” one dispatcher said over Broadcastify.”The complainant is advising that the juvenile is still in the pool. Says she can’t swim to get to her.”

First responders rushed to the home in the area of 156 Northwest 90th Street.

At the scene, crews rescued the child from the pool and began to perform life-saving measures, even continuously doing so as she was rushed into the doors of the hospital, where she would later die.

This is an ongoing investigation as officers said they are persevering the scene and awaiting Homicide Detectives arrival at the home.

7News has reached out to El Portal Police for more information.

