NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old boy has spent nearly a month in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in North Miami Beach, leading to his father’s arrest.

A picture of James Jr. shows the boy in his hospital bed with scars on his head and his right eye covered with gauze.

James Jr.’s parents told 7News that he remains in critical condition, adding that his recovery promises to be long and challenging.

Investigators said the boy shot himself in the eye inside a family member’s home, April 3.

According to the police report, first responders found the child “in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm on the floor next to his body.”

Investigators determined that his father, a South Carolina Police officer, “did leave a loaded firearm unsecured and unholstered within reach of his son.”

James Peter Tidot, 29, was arrested and charged with neglect and culpable negligence. He was also suspended from his job.

Now, Tidot is asking for the public’s help as he stays at the bedside of his 4-year-old son.

On a GoFundMe page, he wrote, “The family will not be working for a while because we have to be there with him. We need help for medical bills and to cover other expenses.”

Another family member told 7News that they are also asking for prayers as James Jr. continues to fight for his life.

The boy is being treated at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. If you’d like to donate to his family’s GoFundMe page, click here.

