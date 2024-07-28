WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 4-year-old boy to the hospital after he came under fire in a West Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 127th Court, near 16th Street, in the Tamiami area Saturday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as officers cordoned off part of a street with crime scene tape.

According to investigators, a couple of individuals were having an argument when one of them pulled out a firearm and shot at another person.

Detectives said one of the bullets went through a home and struck the boy, who was on his iPad when he was hit.

Speaking with 7News through a translator, a neighbor said he heard gunfire.

“When I got closer to see what happened, police arrived, went inside and came out with a child who had been shot,” he said.

The young victim was seen on a stretcher with a bandage on his shoulder. He was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Police said the child is expected to be OK.

Back at the scene, cameras captured a family sitting on a stoop and speaking with officers, as area residents were seen standing nearby.

Police said they are searching for some of the people who were involved in the argument and fled the scene. They did not provide a description, and it remains unclear whether they fled on foot or by car. It is also unknown whether or not these people have any relation to the victim.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

