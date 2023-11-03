MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video showed the moments after a wild and crazy wreck along Interstate 95 in Miami.

Four vehicles were involved in Friday’s wreck on the southbound express lanes. One of the cars involved ended up on its nose on top of the hood of another.

Due to the crash, traffic was held up for some time north of State Road 112.

The lanes have since reopened, and traffic has returned to normal.

No one was injured

