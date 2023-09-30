MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four of the five people arrested in connection to a brutal beating of two store employees on Lincoln Road following a brazen theft are teenage girls, police said.

Disturbing cellphone video captured the group of teens beating a man who works at Surf Style along the 400 block of Lincoln Road, near Washington Avenue, Sept. 19.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach Police officers took 17-year-old Alois Jansnelly Cathalina into custody at Miami Beach Senior High School in connection to the incident. She was charged with battery and theft.

The next day, two other 17-year-olds were apprehended. They were identified as Emely Chaple and Bianca Cotilla.

Police also arrested a woman who was identified as 26-year-old Racheida Murphy. She was also charged with battery.

The suspects are accused of beating up two employees at Surf Style, a man and a woman. The female employee spoke with 7News through a translator.

“All of us were very confused because they were all young girls,” she said. “We noticed they were not scared at all and did not care about the pain they caused us.”

Surveillance video from inside Surf Style captured two teenage girls. One of them was seen taking what appeared to be vape pens.

Employees followed the girls, only to learn there was a much larger group who went on the attack.

“They began attacking me. They hit me from behind, they hit my head, they were kicking me, and they threw me on the ground,” said the female employee. “They dragged me on the floor. I was losing consciousness at that point.”

The manager of Surf Style, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said teens have been a big problem for the business.

“It’s like they’re always coming from school to steal, and hopefully it’s not going to happen again,” he said.

The store manager said the thefts are bad, but what happened outside the store was even worse.

“It’s very bad that this happened. Those girls need to be in jail or need to be punished for what they did,” he said.

Police confirmed a fourth teen was also arrested. She was identified as 17-year-old Karina Cortazar.

