MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami that sent four people to the hospital.

According to City of Miami Police, the victims came under fire outside of a convenience store near Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Terrace, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officers said they were notified by a ShotSpotter alert.

As detectives conducted their investigation, about half a dozen evidence markers could be seen seen on a sidewalk.

The victims were treated at the location and transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not released the description of the gunman or what led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.