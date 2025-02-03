MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were taken into custody following an alleged road rage incident on I-95 that ended at a BP gas station in Miami Gardens.

According to reports, a blue Dodge Charger and a white Chevrolet Malibu were involved in a confrontation Monday morning, with the driver of the Dodge reportedly brandishing a firearm.

The vehicles followed each other off the highway at 441, eventually stopping at the gas station near Northwest 12th Avenue and 167th Street, where authorities responded.

No accidents or injuries were reported during the incident.

Police detained four people, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

