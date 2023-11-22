MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were rescued after their boat overturned.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived in the area of Port Miami, late Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Coast Guard were also at the scene and were able to pluck the boaters from the water.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the boaters sat on a support vessel.

Another vessel had a light pointed towards the water, where the captivated vessel lay.

It is unknown how the vessel sunk.

No injuries were reported.

