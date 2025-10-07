MIAMI (WSVN) - Four men had to be rescued off the coast of Miami after their boat capsized, tossing them overboard.

“We’re receiving a call on the water in Government Cut in the area just south of the Jetty,” said a dispatcher.

The men said they were out on the water when a big wave knocked them over, capsizing their vessel in Government Cut just off South Pointe Beach.

“The vessel has already sank there’s four people in the water and only one lifejacket,” said a dispatcher.

A single lifejacket kept the men afloat until first responders arrived.

Multiple agencies including, Miami-Dade, City of Miami, and Miami Beach Fire Rescue all responded and were able to bring the men to safety.

Witness, Bruce Gibbs, was standing on his boat and saw the commotion at the dock.

“We thought it was a bar fight because there a bar right down here,” he said. “We saw police show up, eight police cars and the water patrol and the coast guard came rushing with all their boats and got the passengers off. It was a quick response.”

It’s likely that weather conditions contributed to the raging seas due to a storm off the coast, according to 7New’s meteorologists.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.