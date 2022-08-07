MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of four people after their boat capsized in Biscayne Bay.

According to officials, someone on board a commercial salvage ship spotted the group near Sands Key, Saturday night.

Three men and one woman were transferred to Black Point Marina in good health.

Officials said all four boaters were wearing their life jackets.

