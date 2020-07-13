4 punch, kick man at Miami ‘ventanita’ after argument about wearing mask

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two men and two women who, they said, beat a man at a “ventanita” in Miami following an argument over wearing a face mask.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was buying coffee at the counter at the Latin Cafe located along the 800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, just southeast of Miami International Airport, at around 6 p.m., July 5.

Investigators said the victim engaged in a verbal dispute with one of the subjects about compliance to wear masks as a safety measure to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Police said the argument escalated quickly.

Surveillance video captured all four subjects surrounding the victim. One of the male subjects is then seen punching him.

Another surveillance camera captured the victim falling to the ground before the subjects kicked and struck him repeatedly.

Detectives said the victim’s girlfriend, who was waiting in a car, saw what was happening and was hit when she tried to intervene.

Police said the surveillance footage corroborates both victims’ accounts of the incident.

Investigators said one of the men they’re searching for is between 25 and 30 years old, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The second male subject is also between 25 and 30 years old, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

One of the women detectives are looking for is between 20 and 30 years old, stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Police said the second woman is between 25 and 30 years old, stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators said they are also looking for two cars captured on surveillance video, a dark blue Hyundai Elantra or a red Hyundai Sonata. They said the subjects could have fled in one of those vehicles.

If you have any information on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

