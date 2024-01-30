MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported four people to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma after they got into a single car accident.

Miami Police rushed to the scene around 8 p.m. at 16th Avenue and South Dixie Highway in Miami on Monday.

7News cameras shows a Mini Cooper crashed against a tree, smashed up to bits. Various parts of the car and glass were scattered all over the street.

The accident has shut down southbound traffic from Interstate 95 by the Rickenbacker Causeway to Southwest 17th Avenue.

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

