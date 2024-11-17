HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to contain an apartment fire that erupted on Saturday night in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment located in 460 East 23rd Street.

Upon arrival, Hialeah Police rescued one victim and began doing CPR on that person. They were also able to get to an extinguisher and help bring down some of the fire.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire.

Four victims and one dog was rescued, according to officials.

Two patients were transported to the Trauma Center and two were transported to other hospitals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

