4 pedestrians injured in Miami Beach hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a car struck four pedestrians on a busy Miami Beach roadway and fled the scene.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash at 63rd Street and Collins Avenue, Saturday night.

Officials said a BMW struck the victims at around 7:20 p.m. and sped away.

Paramedics have taken two of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown, but police said they were conscious and breathing during transport.

Detectives said the other two victims were treated at the scene and released.

Officers have made temporary lane closures while they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

