MIAMI (WSVN) - Four City of Miami Police officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of a police investigation into five officers that involves illegal activity, according to a 7News source.

According to the source, the investigation into the five officers began when a City of Miami officer’s ex-girlfriend stole his undercover vehicle and was pulled over in March.

As she spoke to the officers, she told them about the alleged illegal activity involving her ex-boyfriend and his co-workers.

Among those officers being investigated by the police department, according to the source, includes a Gang Unit detective, an officer with the U.S. Marshals Task Force and a high-ranking member of the Miami Police’s Internal Affairs Department, the department in charge of investigating misconduct by its own officers.

All of this, according to the source, ties into the investigation of Francisco Melo, a former Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Melo was arrested back in January by his own police force for allegedly trying to sell drugs on a cruise hosting a music festival.

“He was trying to smuggle MDMA in skittles bags onto a cruise ship,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

At the time of his arrest, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement:

“Narcotics don’t just harm those who use them, they devastate families, and fuel crime. The actions of this individual are a betrayal of the public trust and of all the deputies who work tirelessly to protect our community.”

He has since bonded out of jail.

It remains unclear how Melo is connected to the police investigation into the four officers.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to find out what the agency knows about this investigation, but have not heard back.

