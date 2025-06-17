MIAMI (WSVN) - Four City of Miami Police officers have been relieved of duty with pay as part of an ongoing internal investigation, Police Chief Manuel Morales confirmed Tuesday.

“We will not allow any members of the Miami Police Department to violate our integrity,” he said to 7News. “Four officers have been suspended reference to an ongoing investigation. The matter of that investigation is it’s open and active, we’re not discussing that at this time.”

A 7News source inside the department said the investigation involves illegal drugs and may be tied to an incident earlier this year when a Miami officer’s ex-girlfriend stole his undercover vehicle. The source also said those under investigation include Gang Unit detectives, an officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force, and a high-ranking member of the department’s Internal Affairs unit, which handles police misconduct cases.

While officials declined to share specific details, Morales said the suspended officers are under investigation for actions that “betrayed the badge.”

“As chief of the Miami Police Department, it’s my job to hold the integrity of this department,” said Morales.

Earlier reports from 7News suggested a possible connection to a separate case involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy arrested earlier this year. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that the case is not linked to the four officers currently under investigation.

As of Tuesday, no criminal charges have been filed.

