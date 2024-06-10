MIAMI (WSVN) - Four Miami-Dade police officers are expected to be indicted by a grand jury in connection with a deadly 2019 shootout involving police and two hijackers of a UPS truck, the Police Benevolent Association confirmed Monday.

The incident, which resulted in the death of UPS driver Frank Ordonez and multiple others, involved at least 18 law enforcement officers who fired their weapons.

The shootout followed a 30-mile chase that began with a botched robbery at Regent Jewelers on Miracle Mile and ended on Miramar Parkway.

Officials said two robbers kidnapped Ordonez before the deadly encounter on Miramar Parkway.

The Police Benevolent Association released the following statement:

“We’re extremely disappointed that after almost five years, these officers are finding themselves indicted for something they had seconds to decide. It sends a chilling effect to officers in Broward county, that their State Attorney’s Office prosecutes one officer for not responding an active shooter and now indicting officers for responding to active shooters. As the process moves forward, we will monitor it and defend our officers.” Police Benevolent Association

According to the PBA, their officers are expected to turn themselves in within the next week.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office released a statement:

“Grand jury proceedings are secret under Florida law, and any proceedings or actions taken by a grand jury are not public until a judge makes them so. We are not at liberty to comment at this time.” Paula McMahon, director of communications and media relations of Broward State Attorney’s Office

