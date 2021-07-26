MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four Miami Beach Police officers have been relieved of duty while officials investigate the use of force during an arrest.

According to investigators, officers took 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup into custody after he slammed his bike into an officer in the area of 13th Street and Ocean Court, early Monday morning.

Police nabbed Crudup when he tried to run into a hotel near Collins Avenue and 15th Street.

In total, officers made three arrests.

Police said the third man, 28-year-old Khalid Vaughn, was apprehended in the hotel lobby on an unrelated matter.

Vaughn bonded out late Monday night. He said he was beaten up and handcuffed because he was recording video of Crudup’s arrest.

After Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements reviewed surveillance footage, he recommended Vaughn’s release and ordered an internal investigation into the use of force by officers during his arrest.

The officers have been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The officer who was injured continues to recover.

