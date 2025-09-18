Four men have been arrested in South Florida after state investigators said they operated outside the legal authority of bail bondsmen, committing crimes that included armed kidnapping, battery and fraud.

In a press release on Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Department of Financial Services announced that Alexander Michael Rispa, 43, of Homestead; Luis Angel Hernandez Salas, 34, of Florida City; Eduardo Francisco Caceres, 47, of Miami-Dade; and Juan Carlos Soto Arraga, 30, of Miami-Dade, face multiple charges following a joint investigation.

Rispa, Hernandez Salas and Caceres are accused of unlawfully entering a victim’s home in January 2022 while armed, removing the victim without legal authority and transporting them to a warrant-issued agency.

Authorities said the trio wore badges and body armor labeled “AGENT”, a violation of state law.

The investigation also revealed that the insurance company in Rispa’s and Hernandez Salas’ appointment records did not appoint them on the date the crime occurred.

All four suspects are charged with violating the Florida Communication Fraud Act, scheme to defraud, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and violations of state licensure laws.

Soto Arraga, who was not licensed, is also accused of contacting inmates in Monroe County between May 2023 and January 2024.

On Tuesday, Rispa, Hernandez Salas and Soto Arraga turned themselves in at the Monroe County Jail.

Caceres surrendered on Wednesday at the FDLE Miami Regional Operations Center and was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.