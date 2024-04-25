MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested four men in connection to the theft of premium-grade plywood in Medley.

Guillermo Gonzalez, Rolando Diaz, Reynel Castillo, and Roylis Rodriguez were arrested on Tuesday.

According to Medley Police, workers at a warehouse along the 8500 block of Northwest 80th Street would arrive early and secretly load the materials into a trailer.

Detectives said one of the suspects would sell this plywood to vendors across Miami-Dade County at a substantial discount.

The suspects are accused of defrauding the business out of more than $77,000.

Medley Police urge anyone with additional information about this case to contact Detective Leyva at 305-883-2563.

