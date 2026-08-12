HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah recognized five people for coming to an elderly man’s rescue at a public pool.

The group of lifeguards and a good Samaritan not only saved the life of an unresponsive swimmer, but they knew exactly what to do before rescue crews arrived.

Cameras rolled as city officials honored the five men at a ceremony held Tuesday night.

“They always are training for this – just for this thing that happened, and they showed their expertise, their training and their dedication to the City of Hialeah. Very proud of all you guys,” said William Sanchez, Chief of Recreation Parks and Community Engagement for the city. “You know, the pool business is something that we take very serious, and we appreciate your service to the City of Hialeah.”

The lifeguards were all hailed as heroes.

“We’re being recognized by the mayor, by the city, for helping out an older gentleman that was found drowning in the pool,” said Kevin Palmer, the good Samaritan.

The water emergency happened at the new Bucky Dent Pool. The 80-year-old victim went out for a swim when the sunny day took a dangerous turn.

“We recognized a man in distress on the water. He was passive, he wasn’t reacting, and the lifeguards immediately took initiative to try and get the swimmer out the water,” said lifeguard Rayan Elommal. “We immediately started our emergency action program so that we could get things done, and thankfully we were able to save the man and get a good positive outcome out of it.”

The lifeguards received help from Palmer, a Hialeah resident and veteran, as the five of them jumped into action and brought the elderly man out of the water.

“I’m just grateful for the recognition, grateful to have been part of helping save a man’s life,” said Palmer.

The rescuers kept the swimmer stable with CPR until rescue crews arrived.

“I was informed through more or less a chain, each lifeguard informing one another of what’s happening, and at some point, I jumped into action with my lifeguard Rayan, and we were able to assist the rescuing lifeguards,” said ;ilfeguard Juan Morera.

The rescue underscores the importance of staying calm, trusting one’s instincts and working together.

“But once again, this is just like us doing our job. It’s not something super unusual, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to be given this chance to receive awards like this,” said Elommal.

One of the lifeguards told 7News that he was able to visit that 80-year-old man in the hospital, who thanked him and the others for their actions. The incident is also a good reminder to be updated and educated in CPR.

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