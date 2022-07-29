SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that put as many as four young teenagers in the hospital.

Sometime after 5 p.m., Friday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 108th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A 13-year-old was airlifted with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The three other shooting victims, also believed to be around 13 years old, were transported by ground to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The nature of the shooting or why the teens were shot remains unknown.

