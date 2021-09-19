SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been transported to the hospital, including two children, after getting injured from a shooting at a birthday party at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting at the family gathering near Pierce Street and 149th Street in the Richmond Heights neighborhood, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

“Very unnecessary. When you think you can trust family, you can’t,” said a grandmother.

Four people were sent to the hospital, including two children, who are 4 and 6 years old.

“My grandson has to have an operation. The bullet didn’t come out,” the grandmother said.

The woman who doesn’t want to share her name or show her face on camera said a family member fired those shots during her birthday party.

“Me and the sister started arguing about nothing, we shouldn’t have been arguing,” she said. “When I turned around and looked, I seen him firing the gun.”

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured to area hospitals, everyone in stable condition,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Detectives said several witnessed the shooting and are being interviewed.

“You add the component of children, innocent children, to this type of tragedy, it takes it to a whole new level,” Rodriguez said.

If you have any information about the incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

